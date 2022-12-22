T-mac DAO 1-Day Volume Reaches $78,175.72 (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. T-mac DAO has a total market cap of $248.00 million and $78,175.72 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, T-mac DAO has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One T-mac DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

T-mac DAO Token Profile

T-mac DAO was first traded on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home.

T-mac DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 0.24802596 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $78,340.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire T-mac DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase T-mac DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

