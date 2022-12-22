TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €5.37 ($5.71) and last traded at €5.52 ($5.87). 1,257,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.71 ($6.07).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEG shares. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.70) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.45) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.57) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($13.30) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.50 ($5.85) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.75 million and a P/E ratio of 1.68.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

