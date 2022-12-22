Tangible Price Down 2.4% This Week (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Tangible token can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a market cap of $31.22 million and $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tangible

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

