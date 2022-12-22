Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $7.99

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.99, but opened at $7.73. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tango Therapeutics to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 70,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,123,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,124,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 283,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,524. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,201,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after buying an additional 1,267,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,631,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after acquiring an additional 755,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 495,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

