Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $7.99

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.99, but opened at $7.73. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tango Therapeutics to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,201,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after buying an additional 1,267,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,631,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after acquiring an additional 755,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 495,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.