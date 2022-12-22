Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.4% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $142.30 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

