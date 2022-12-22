Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 374,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 180,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$5.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, manganese, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

