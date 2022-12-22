TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Cut to $130.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEL. Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $165.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity



TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

