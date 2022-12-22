Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 122,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE TPX opened at $33.90 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.78.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,393.65%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.13%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

