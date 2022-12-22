Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,557. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $193.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $152.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.79.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

