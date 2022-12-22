TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Down 6.8%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 29,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,087,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.23.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.86% and a negative net margin of 4,749.83%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 52,101 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 8,528.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 326,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 169,010 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

