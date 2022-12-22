The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 131.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CG remained flat at $29.74 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,871. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

