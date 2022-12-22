The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $4.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $345.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,468. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $412.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.30. The company has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

