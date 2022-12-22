The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.09% of Kroger worth $29,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 42.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Kroger by 15.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.48. 25,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,803,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.