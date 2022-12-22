The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $17,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

PGR traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.84. The company had a trading volume of 39,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,656. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $100.09 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.