Theta Fuel Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $214.81 million and $8.14 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070217 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00053396 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001018 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007806 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022187 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001527 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004206 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
