ThetaDrop Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One ThetaDrop token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. ThetaDrop has a market capitalization of $37.03 million and $35,551.98 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ThetaDrop alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $861.46 or 0.05132019 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00499318 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.12 or 0.29584812 BTC.

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop was first traded on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThetaDrop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThetaDrop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThetaDrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThetaDrop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.