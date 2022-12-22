Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 967 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,025 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

