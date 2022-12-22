Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,801 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,250 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after acquiring an additional 196,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,183 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $169.99 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average of $194.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

