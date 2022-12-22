Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 470 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

