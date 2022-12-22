Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,355 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $98.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.29. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

