Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,250 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in FedEx by 33.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in FedEx by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 5,110.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,116,000 after buying an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 33,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $169.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

