Thompson Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Energizer worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 244.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 71,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 115.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after buying an additional 297,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energizer Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $28,044.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,142.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ENR opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $41.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently -36.81%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

