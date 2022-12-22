Thompson Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

