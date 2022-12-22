Thompson Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Shares of KMB opened at $137.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

