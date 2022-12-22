Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Steelcase worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Steelcase during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Steelcase during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Steelcase by 5.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Steelcase by 45.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Price Performance

Steelcase stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $12.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.24 million, a P/E ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steelcase news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster acquired 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steelcase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Sidoti raised Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Steelcase Profile

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Further Reading

