Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BERY opened at $59.35 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

