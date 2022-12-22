Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,856 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 1.1% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $1,833,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.

McKesson Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MCK opened at $380.46 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $234.56 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

