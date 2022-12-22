Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,856 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 1.1% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 34.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in McKesson by 76.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 86.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MCK shares. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

McKesson Trading Up 1.3 %

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $380.46 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $234.56 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.