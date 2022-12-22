Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,559 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,551,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2,104.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,518,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

