Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0158 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Threshold has a market cap of $157.91 million and $4.82 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014492 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00041677 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005997 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00224389 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01613329 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $5,212,078.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

