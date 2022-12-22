Toncoin (TON) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.05 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.36 or 0.00014181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.05 billion and $50.76 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VRES (VRS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00041829 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020447 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00225094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.52300628 USD and is up 4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $47,417,108.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

