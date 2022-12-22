Toncoin (TON) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.25 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.25 billion and approximately $46.74 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.42 or 0.00014392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VRES (VRS) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041718 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005951 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020490 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00226835 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.52300628 USD and is up 4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $47,417,108.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

