Torah Network (VP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $46.74 Million

Torah Network (VP) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Torah Network has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Torah Network token can currently be bought for about $7.04 or 0.00042233 BTC on exchanges. Torah Network has a market cap of $46.74 million and $40,767.45 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Torah Network

Torah Network’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official message board is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network.

Buying and Selling Torah Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 6.71921072 USD and is up 8.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $87,176.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

