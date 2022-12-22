TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $31.16

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.16, but opened at $29.87. TORM shares last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 593 shares trading hands.

TORM Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of -212.47.

TORM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

About TORM

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of TORM by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 393,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 143,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in TORM by 84.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 300,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 137,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TORM by 5,904.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after buying an additional 966,283 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in TORM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 54,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 173,949 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

