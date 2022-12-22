TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $31.16

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.16, but opened at $29.87. TORM shares last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 593 shares trading hands.
TORM Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of -212.47.
TORM Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.58%.
About TORM
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
