Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,704 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 742% compared to the average daily volume of 559 call options.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE BKD traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,185. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $757.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKD. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Frank M. Bumstead purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,989.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after buying an additional 6,299,168 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,592,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,461 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,407,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after buying an additional 1,575,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 178.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,310,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 1,482,350 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

