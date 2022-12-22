Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 38,808 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 32% compared to the average daily volume of 29,508 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $7.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.10. 101,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,650. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $241.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.77 and a 200 day moving average of $198.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

