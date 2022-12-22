Tradewinds LLC. Has $356,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tradewinds LLC. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,265,000 after buying an additional 18,206,102 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after buying an additional 4,395,701 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after buying an additional 3,945,873 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,316,019. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

