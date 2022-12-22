Tradewinds LLC. Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tradewinds LLC. decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 2.3% of Tradewinds LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,539,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.1% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 180,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 125.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 33,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.68. The stock had a trading volume of 79,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.73. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $144.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

