Tradewinds LLC. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Tradewinds LLC. owned 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PALL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PALL traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.73. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,283. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $153.95 and a twelve month high of $298.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.58.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.