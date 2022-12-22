Tradewinds LLC. Sells 85 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tradewinds LLC. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.0% of Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

CAT stock traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,650. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $241.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

