Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 261.70 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 263.30 ($3.20). 381,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 810,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269.70 ($3.28).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.51) to GBX 350 ($4.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 460 ($5.59) to GBX 480 ($5.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 370 ($4.49) to GBX 403 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 396.60 ($4.82).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,250.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 315.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 330.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

