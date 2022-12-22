TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TANNL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $26.44.

