Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.47

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.47 and traded as high as $10.96. Tredegar shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 132,461 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Tredegar Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $353.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47.

Tredegar Dividend Announcement

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $238.49 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tredegar

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 4.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 9.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 111.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Featured Stories

