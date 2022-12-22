Tribe Price Down 10.1% This Week (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $91.74 million and $1.76 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001202 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tribe

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

