Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $17.80 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.19 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Stories

