Trust Wallet Token Trading 29.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00009005 BTC on popular exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $629.53 million and approximately $28.26 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token is a token. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

