Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for 0.8% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campion Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.34. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

