U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Increased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.72.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

