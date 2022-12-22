U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Director Sells $183,897.27 in Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $183,897.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,950.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $969.85 million, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.39.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The mining company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $418.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.40%. Research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth about $69,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in U.S. Silica by 343.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLCA. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

