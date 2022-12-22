UFO Gaming Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $29.98 Million (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, UFO Gaming has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UFO Gaming token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. UFO Gaming has a total market capitalization of $29.98 million and approximately $388,929.11 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UFO Gaming

UFO Gaming was first traded on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UFO Gaming is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io.

Buying and Selling UFO Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UFO Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UFO Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UFO Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

